We’ve achieved prevention of COVID-19 spread: Nitish

Patna

03 June 2020 15:54 IST

He asks people not to be afraid of COVID-19 but be vigilant and cautious about it.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday claimed his government had achieved the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing panchayat and local boy representatives on COVID-19 through videoconference, he asked people not to be afraid of COVID-19 but be vigilant and cautious about it.

Mr. Kumar also cited facts and figures in support of his claim that the government had done enough to prevent the spread of the disease and for the welfare of migrants.

Advertising

Advertising

“Our government spent ₹5,300 on each people who were quarantined at centres set-up at block and panchayat levels”, he said. The government had asked officials to increase the beds at isolation centres upto 40,000. “Besides, three hospitals – at Patna, Bhagalpur and Gaya, have been declared as COVID-19 hospitals”.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Health Minister Mangal Pandey also addressed the audience briefly. They too appealed to people to be cautious with the disease and always wear mask.

Amit Shah meeting advanced

On June 1, the BJP, an alliance partner in the State government, announced that senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would digitally address a rally on June 9 of over lakh party leaders, supporters and other people in poll-bound Bihar.

However, a day later, it advanced the meeting to June 7. “As our leader Amit Shah ji has some other engagements, he will now be digitally addressing a rally on June 7”, said State BJP president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal.

In poll-bound Bihar, all political parties appear to have set off on digital campaign to be in touch with their party leaders, workers and voters.`

Also read: Bihar’s dystopian moments and a looming crisis

RJD campaign

Principal Opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal was quick to counter the BJP’s move. Its leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted to say that the party has decided to hold a “Garib Adhikar Diwas” on June 7 to showcase the “insensitive” approach of the BJP towards poor people.

“We’re fighting for the rights of poor people. We strive to provide food to the poor and that is why all leaders, workers, supporters of the RJD and people of Bihar too will step out of their house on June 7 at 11 a.m. to clank utensils to protest against the BJP’s decision to hold a rally for elections, instead of thinking about welfare of the poor people”, Mr. Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

On June 2, State Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivas held a virtual meeting with all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police on poll preparedness. Elections are scheduled to take place in October-November.

Bihar, so far, has reported 25 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total number of positive cases of 4,096. Over 1,803 people have recovered from the disease and 81, 413 sample tests done.