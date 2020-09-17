Wetlands being identified in Rajasthan to protect biodiversity

No waste would be allowed to be dumped in them: Minister

The wetlands, which have played an important role in the storage of sediment and nutrients, are being identified in Rajasthan for ensuring their utilisation, stopping encroachments on them and enabling the local authorities to maintain them.

While six wetlands are already identified in the State, 52 more have been earmarked for time-bound development. Minister of State for Environment & Forest Sukhram Bishnoi said here on Thursday that the wetlands would be strengthened for increasing vegetation of aquatic plants and protecting biodiversity.

Mr. Bishnoi said at a meeting of the State Wetland Authority that no waste would be allowed to be dumped at the wetlands and effective steps would be taken for water conservation. He said strict action would be taken against those running submersible pump sets for illegal salt mining in the world-famous Sambhar Lake, where a large number of migratory birds had died last year.

The State Government's Directorate of Environment and Climate Change will function as the secretariat of the State Wetland Authority. Mr. Bishnoi said the environment committees would take up the works for conservation of wetlands and water bodies, which were home to a wide range of plant and animal life, at the district level.

Sreya Guha, Principal Secretary (Forest & Environment), said the fresh and saline lakes supporting unique ecosystems in the State would be protected with the strict implementation of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2019.