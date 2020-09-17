Wetlands being identified in Rajasthan to protect biodiversity

The wetlands, which have played an important role in the storage of sediment and nutrients, are being identified in Rajasthan for ensuring their utilisation, stopping encroachments on them and enabling the local authorities to maintain them.
While six wetlands are already identified in the State, 52 more have been earmarked for time-bound development. Minister of State for Environment & Forest Sukhram Bishnoi said here on Thursday that the wetlands would be strengthened for increasing vegetation of aquatic plants and protecting biodiversity.
Mr. Bishnoi said at a meeting of the State Wetland Authority that no waste would be allowed to be dumped at the wetlands and effective steps would be taken for water conservation. He said strict action would be taken against those running submersible pump sets for illegal salt mining in the world-famous Sambhar Lake, where a large number of migratory birds had died last year.
The State Government's Directorate of Environment and Climate Change will function as the secretariat of the State Wetland Authority. Mr. Bishnoi said the environment committees would take up the works for conservation of wetlands and water bodies, which were home to a wide range of plant and animal life, at the district level.
Sreya Guha, Principal Secretary (Forest & Environment), said the fresh and saline lakes supporting unique ecosystems in the State would be protected with the strict implementation of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2019.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath