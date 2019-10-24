Other States

Wet Deepavali weekend likely in Mumbai

more-in

Yellow alert for city, no such warning for Thane and Palghar

Mumbaikars may have a rainy Deepavali this year as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places for Saturday and Sunday. Rain and thundershowers have been forecast for Thane and Palghar as well.

There has been heavy rainfall and thunder in the city at night since Monday. Rainfall up to 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was a meagre 6.5mm, but the thunder and lightning have caught many people off guard for the last three days. A well-marked low pressure area lies over the east central Arabian Sea and is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours (Thursday) and a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 48 hours.

The IMD has given a yellow alert for Mumbai for the weekend, which means heavy rain at isolated places is likely. There is no alert for Thane and Palghar, so they may experience rain or thundershowers up to Sunday.

The rain has brought down daytime temperatures in the city, with no sign of October heat. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal. Minimum temperature stayed at a pleasant 23.6 degrees Celsius. So far, Mumbai has received 65.4mm rainfall since monsoon ended (from October 1). The all-time highest monthly rainfall for October is of 376.6mm in 1998.

Meanwhile, private forecaster Skymet Weather has forecast a reduction in rain activities after Thursday, but has said another spell of rainfall is expected in the city on Sunday. But it has forecast only a light drizzle.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
weather
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2019 12:14:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/wet-deepavali-weekend-likely-in-mumbai/article29780678.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY