Wet Deepavali weekend likely in Mumbai

Mumbaikars may have a rainy Deepavali this year as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places for Saturday and Sunday. Rain and thundershowers have been forecast for Thane and Palghar as well.

There has been heavy rainfall and thunder in the city at night since Monday. Rainfall up to 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was a meagre 6.5mm, but the thunder and lightning have caught many people off guard for the last three days. A well-marked low pressure area lies over the east central Arabian Sea and is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours (Thursday) and a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 48 hours.

The IMD has given a yellow alert for Mumbai for the weekend, which means heavy rain at isolated places is likely. There is no alert for Thane and Palghar, so they may experience rain or thundershowers up to Sunday.

The rain has brought down daytime temperatures in the city, with no sign of October heat. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal. Minimum temperature stayed at a pleasant 23.6 degrees Celsius. So far, Mumbai has received 65.4mm rainfall since monsoon ended (from October 1). The all-time highest monthly rainfall for October is of 376.6mm in 1998.

Meanwhile, private forecaster Skymet Weather has forecast a reduction in rain activities after Thursday, but has said another spell of rainfall is expected in the city on Sunday. But it has forecast only a light drizzle.