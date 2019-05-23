Western U.P. split between BJP and SP-BSP-RLD alliance

Western Uttar Pradesh proved to be a mixed bag for both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance. Out of 18 seats in the region, the BJP has taken decisive lead in nine constituencies while the alliance candidates are leading in six. Three could still go either way.

The caste arithmetic worked in some places, while in others the BJP’s Hindutva agenda blunted the ‘bua-bhatija’ chemistry.

Saharanpur, from where both U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the alliance leaders launched their respective campaigns, has voted in favour of the BSP’s Fazlur Rehman who has built a lead of over 23,000 votes over the BJP’s sitting MP, Raghav Lakhanpal. In contrast, Kairana, which had become the symbol of the opposition unity when Tabassum Hasan won the bypoll last year, is supporting the lotus this time. BJP’s Praveen Kumar has built a formidable lead of over 89,000 votes.

The sugar bowl of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat is seeing a tough fight between the BJP and the alliance candidates. In Muzaffarnagar, RLD chief Ajit Singh, who made it a prestige fight by calling it his last election, is locked in a close contest with BJP’s sitting MP Sanjeev Balyan who emerged as a formidable Jat leader during the Muzaffarnagar riots.

In Baghpat, where Mr. Ajit Singh’s son Jayant Chaudhary is taking on sitting MP Satyapal Singh, fortunes fluctuated the entire day.

In Meerut, BJP’s Rajendra Agrawal defeated BSP’s Haji Yakub Qureshi by a small margin of 4,729 votes. In neighbouring Bijnor, BSP’s Malook Nagar is cruising, while in Nagina, BSP’s Girish Chandra has humbled BJP’s sitting MP Yashwant Singh by 1,66,832 votes. In the Moradabad belt, S.T. Hasan has defeated BJP’s Sarvesh Singh.

Easy win for Azam Khan

After all the pre-poll diatribe, SP veteran Azam Khan easily countered the Jaya Prada challenge in Rampur. BSP’s Kunwar Danish Ali’s shift from Karnataka proved fruitful as he won the Amroha seat comfortably. Shafiqur Rehman Barq of the SP is leading in Sambhal.

In Ghaziabad and Noida, Union Ministers V.K. Singh and Mahesh Sharma are on their way to cross the winning margins of 2014. The caste chemistry of SP-BSP-RLD did not work in reserved constituencies with both Bulandshahr and Hathras going to the BJP. In Aligarh, Satish Gautam of the BJP has comprehensively defeated BSP’s Ajit Baliyan. The party’s star face Hema Malini is set to win Mathura again and S.P.S. Baghel is retaining Agra for the BJP after initial hiccups.