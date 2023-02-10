Western U.P. on verge of becoming a ‘mini Pakistan’, says Sangeet Som

February 10, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - Lucknow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Sangeet Som on Thursday alleged that the western part of Uttar Pradesh was on the verge of becoming a ‘mini Pakistan’. “I would ask everyone to focus on how we can stop the rapidly growing population,” the former MLA said in a video that is now going viral.

He said that the Samajwadi Party, the main Opposition party in the State, should curb its “appeasement” politics and stop “thinking like Jinnah”.

“Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party (SP) workers are trying to create a caste divide in Uttar Pradesh and the country. They are not understanding real issues, I am not able to understand why they are coming with Jinnah’s thinking. They have not seen Pakistan, look at the situation there, it is getting worse day by day, people are dying of starvation there. Do they want to create such a situation here? The way population of Uttar Pradesh and western U.P. is increasing, I can say western U.P. is becoming or is on the verge of becoming a ‘mini Pakistan’,” said Mr. Som.

Mr. Som, a two-term former MLA from Sardhana Assembly segment in Meerut, is considered a Hindu hardliner and known for his controversial statements. Recently, in a gathering of the Rajput community under the banner of the Rajput Utthan Sabha in Meerut, the leader said the population of one community was increasing and it was likely that in future people would need to take up arms because there would be more terrorism.

Despite being known as an campaigner against cow slaughter, some documents revealed that the former MLA was associated with two meat processing and export companies, Al-Dua and Al-Anam. He lost the 2022 Assembly polls by a margin of more than 18,000 votes to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Atul Pradhan.