West Uttar Pradesh: demolishing the might of the mafia

Ghaziabad

13 November 2020 17:56 IST

Police trying to unravel complex web of organised crime in the area

On November 7, people of Punjabipura in Meerut woke up to a band sound and a police announcement that they had come to attach the belongings of dreaded gangster Badan Singh Baddo, convicted to life in a murder case by a Gautam Buddha Nagar court, from his bungalow.

The action apparently came after the Allahabad High Court asked the Uttar Pradesh administration to put on record what action had been taken against Baddo, who escaped from police custody in March 2019 from a Meerut hotel when he was brought from Farrukhabad jail for a hearing. The court noted that the absconder is said to be active on social media and had political connections.

Interestingly, it took the Meerut police more than a year to find out that Baddo, whose network is spread in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, apart from western Uttar Pradesh, had a house in the city.

Political patronage

Social activist Abhishek Som, who filed a public interest litigation petition in the High Court, had alleged that Baddo enjoyed the patronage of politicians and that he had been active in the region through his henchmen in extortion and illicit land deals. “It seems the government is picking and choosing in its fight against organised crime. Some are being shielded and others are being made an example,” said Mr. Som, who is also a spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party.

Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police (rural), Meerut, said, “Baddo had gifted the house to his sister-in-law but the loan was in his name. So we could connect it to him. We demolished whatever construction had taken place without the municipal corporation permission. Now we are looking into whether the requisite permissions of the Meerut Development Authority are there or not to decide further course of action”.

Though the police are tightlipped on his location, a look at his Facebook account, in the name of Badan Sandhu, shows his location in Rotterdam, Netherlands. It carries a post against former DGP and BJP Rajya Sabha member Brijlal. In his friends list, there are local political leaders and journalists.

A senior crime reporter said he received a call from Baddo when he wrote about his henchmen. “He indirectly reminded me he is no longer a land grabber and that the gangster has business interests in Australia,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Baddo not in govt list

After the Vikas Dubey encounter, the government reportedly drew a list of 25 most wanted criminals. Out of these, at least a dozen is from western Uttar Pradesh. It included names such as Anil Dujana, Sunder Bhati, Anil Bhati, Sushil Moonch, Ankit Gurjar and Akash Jat. However, interestingly, there was no mention of Baddo, who carries a reward of ₹ 2.5. lakh on his arrest.

Most of them are languishing in jails but sources said these places were more like ‘shelter homes’ for these mafias as they continued to carry out their illicit businesses from there. Locals said that in a jail, everything came for a price. Meetings were arranged in jails and dates in courts were used to pass on vital information.

Threats to BJP MLA

Yogesh Dhama, BJP MLA from Baghpat, has approached the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police, complaining that he was receiving threats from notorious gangster Sunil Rathi, who is lodged in the Tihar jail in connection with the Munna Bajrangi murder case.

Police sources said Rathi was possibly using a 4G mobile SIM from the high- security prison to dodge the jammers. He had interests in mining in the region and wanted to push his political ambitions through his wife.

The government often boasts that under the present regime, criminals either want to be in jail or want to leave the State. Those who follow the crime scene closely in West Uttar Pradesh said that sometimes, it could be part of a criminal’s plan as well. Take Sushil Moonch, he is said to be a confidante of Baddo. When Baddo escaped from police custody, Moonch surrendered. But when the noose began to tighten on Baddo, he applied for bail. It was granted by a local court in September and is now apparently untraceable.

Mr. Pandey denied that the action of attachment of Baddo’s belongings came after the High Court order. He said the action against Baddo required a lot of legwork. “It was in the pipeline for six months. We had to coordinate with a number of other departments. From the outside, it looks easy for the police but in reality it is every difficult to take out even a single paper from a government department. Sometimes, we have to get the evidence from ‘other’ sources,” he noted.

Similar action was being mounted against other mafias in the region, he asserted. “Different kinds of criminals require different kinds of strategies. This is the kind of mafia that often tries to enter into politics. We have to hit at their deep economic roots to prevent them from thriving again. They cannot be dealt with bullets as they are not using bullets. They are hiring others to use bullets,” he said.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police have attached and demolished the illegal properties of Anil Dujana and Sunder Bhati, and the Mathura police have seized assets of gangster Harish Sharma but sources said it was just the beginning of unravelling the complex web of organised crime in the wild west of Uttar Pradesh.