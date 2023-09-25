West Bengal’s top official holds meeting on dengue management

September 25, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Kolkata

Following an increase in cases of dengue infections which have caused some deaths, West Bengal Chief Secretary, H.K. Dwivedi on Monday directed district officials to immediately conduct clean-up drives at dengue hotspots, based on entomological alerts.

“As per the directions of HCM (Honourable Chief Minister), the Chief Secretary held meetings with the District Magistrates, Commissioner KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation) and CMOHs (Chief Medical Officer of Health) of all districts regarding the dengue situation in the State,” a statement by the State Government said.

Also Read | Dengue infections and deaths rise, Kolkata Municipal Corporation pulls up its socks

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed District Magistrates (DMs) to convene meetings with councillors of civic bodies in their districts, and ensure that preventive steps are taken.

“Focused intensive cleaning will be taken up at all the hotspots immediately based on entomological alerts. Special emphasis will be given to the removal of scrap, management of construction sites, closed factory premises and vacant land,” the statement said.

Cleaning alert

It also added that State authorities have asked Central Government offices in West Bengal to ensure cleanliness along with adequate preventive measures at construction sites, including the Kolkata Metro.

“Railways and Metro authorities will be requested to start cleaning activities within their premises along with adequate preventive activities at construction sites,” the statement added. The State Government has cancelled the leave of all officials and staff associated with dengue management. Leave of such staff across the State will remain cancelled till the situation improves.

While civic authorities including Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Atin Ghosh hit the streets to supervise dengue management, protests were organised across the city by Opposition parties blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress leadership for mismanaging the situation.

Deaths have also been reported in the suburbs of Kolkata, particularly in municipalities in the North 24 Parganas district. While the State Government claims that so far only three persons have died due to viral infection, unofficial estimates indicate that 38 people have died due to dengue this season.