West Bengal’s Salt Lake court sends accused to judicial custody

A court in Salt Lake in West Bengal has sent Avijit Dasgupta, who allegedly attacked eminent photographer and filmmaker Ronny Sen on Monday night, to two weeks’ judicial custody. The accused had moved a bail petition on Wednesday.

The petition was set aside by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bidhannagar (Salt Lake), Mr. Sen’s lawyers said. Mr. Dasgupta was arrested on Tuesday night.

The accused can effectively move another bail plea before January 15.

Mr. Sen, who participated in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens protests here, was allegedly assaulted with a machete on Monday night by the accused.