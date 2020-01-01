West Bengal’s Salt Lake court sends accused to judicial custody

A court in Salt Lake in West Bengal has sent Avijit Dasgupta, who allegedly attacked eminent photographer and filmmaker Ronny Sen on Monday night, to two weeks’ judicial custody. The accused had moved a bail petition on Wednesday.
The petition was set aside by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bidhannagar (Salt Lake), Mr. Sen’s lawyers said. Mr. Dasgupta was arrested on Tuesday night.
The accused can effectively move another bail plea before January 15.
Mr. Sen, who participated in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens protests here, was allegedly assaulted with a machete on Monday night by the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.