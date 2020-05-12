West Bengal transfers Health Secretary Vivek Kumar

The West Bengal government has transferred Principal Secretary of the State’s Health and Family Welfare Department Vivek Kumar.

A government notification said that Mr. Kumar will take charge as Principal Secretary of the State’s Environment Department. Narayan Swaroop Nigam, who was in charge of the State’s Transport Department, will take over as Principal Secretary of the Health Department. Mr. Nigam is likely to take charge from today (May 12).

The reshuffle in the top bureaucracy comes at a time when the State is trying to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. Mr. Kumar was one of the key functionaries in charge of crisis management.

Last month, the State government transferred Principal Secretary of State Food and Supplies Department Manoj Agarwal.