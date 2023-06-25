HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goods train collides with stationary Maintenance train at West Bengal’s Ondagram station, services restored

The incident resulted in services along the line being temporarily halted

June 25, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Several boggies derailed after two goods trains collided with each other near West Bengal’s Bankura, in the wee hours of June 25, 2023.

Several boggies derailed after two goods trains collided with each other near West Bengal’s Bankura, in the wee hours of June 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Around eight wagons overturned after a goods train derailed and collided with a maintenance train at the Ondagram railway station in the Bankura district of West Bengal on June 25. The incident took play when the shunting of the Railway Maintenance train (BRN) was under way, South Eastern Railway PRO said.

The goods train (BCN) overshot the red signal, did not stop and collided with the BRN maintenance train at around 4.05 a.m. in the morning.

The train then went into the loop line, for which the point was set on the tracks, and hit the stationary freight train, a senior South Eastern Railway official told PTI.

The incident resulted in services along the line being temporarily halted. Following restoration, the first train passed the site at 8.35 a.m.

“As of preliminary information, one of the goods trains was standing when it got hit by the other goods train. More details will be revealed after a detailed inquiry,” safety officer Dibakar Majhi told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

railway accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.