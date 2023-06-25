Goods train collides with stationary Maintenance train at West Bengal’s Ondagram station, services restored

June 25, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

Around eight wagons overturned after a goods train derailed and collided with a maintenance train at the Ondagram railway station in the Bankura district of West Bengal on June 25. The incident took play when the shunting of the Railway Maintenance train (BRN) was under way, South Eastern Railway PRO said.

The goods train (BCN) overshot the red signal, did not stop and collided with the BRN maintenance train at around 4.05 a.m. in the morning.

The train then went into the loop line, for which the point was set on the tracks, and hit the stationary freight train, a senior South Eastern Railway official told PTI.

The incident resulted in services along the line being temporarily halted. Following restoration, the first train passed the site at 8.35 a.m.

“As of preliminary information, one of the goods trains was standing when it got hit by the other goods train. More details will be revealed after a detailed inquiry,” safety officer Dibakar Majhi told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)