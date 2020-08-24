West Bengal touches 1.38 lakh COVID-19 cases, 2,794 deaths

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 3274 cases of new COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 1,38,870. The State recorded 57 deaths in the past 24 hours taking total deaths due to the viral infection in the state to 2,794.
In the past 24 hours Kolkata recorded eight deaths, while deaths in North 24 Parganas recorded 18 deaths.
North 24 Parganas recorded 696 infections in the past 24 hours taking the number of infections in the district 29,315.
Kolkata recorded 563 infections in the past 24 hours taking the total infections in the city to 36,257.
Kolkata has recorded 1,174 deaths while deaths in North 24 Parganas have touched 647.
Both the districts (Kolkata and North 24 Parganas) have recorded more than 50 % infections and deaths recorded in the State so far.
Of the COVID-19 deaths in the State 2439 patients accounted for 87.3% of all those who died had comorbidities. The remaining 355 COVID-19 patients which accounts to12.7% of all mortalities had no co-morbidities.
In another development, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has started door to door COVID-19 testing. The State tested about 37,149 COVID-19 samples in the past 24 hours and the total samples tested so far is 15.64 lakhs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath