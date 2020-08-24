West Bengal touches 1.38 lakh COVID-19 cases, 2,794 deaths

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 3274 cases of new COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 1,38,870. The State recorded 57 deaths in the past 24 hours taking total deaths due to the viral infection in the state to 2,794.

In the past 24 hours Kolkata recorded eight deaths, while deaths in North 24 Parganas recorded 18 deaths.

North 24 Parganas recorded 696 infections in the past 24 hours taking the number of infections in the district 29,315.

Kolkata recorded 563 infections in the past 24 hours taking the total infections in the city to 36,257.

Kolkata has recorded 1,174 deaths while deaths in North 24 Parganas have touched 647.

Both the districts (Kolkata and North 24 Parganas) have recorded more than 50 % infections and deaths recorded in the State so far.

Of the COVID-19 deaths in the State 2439 patients accounted for 87.3% of all those who died had comorbidities. The remaining 355 COVID-19 patients which accounts to12.7% of all mortalities had no co-morbidities.

In another development, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has started door to door COVID-19 testing. The State tested about 37,149 COVID-19 samples in the past 24 hours and the total samples tested so far is 15.64 lakhs.