West Bengal top officers’ meet with Union Home Secretary likely to be held in virtual mode

The Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police expressed their inability to travel to Delhi in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shot off another letter to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of West Bengal to appear before the Union Home Secretary in relation to the “law and order” situation in the State.

The two officers – Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and DGP Virendra – were asked to appear before Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla at 5.30 p.m. on Friday. The letter was sent on Thursday.

The two officers have, however, expressed their inability to travel to Delhi in wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and suggested that they could appear through video-conference.

A senior government official said that MHA was likely to agree to the proposal and the meeting could be held in a virtual mode on Friday.

The MHA had taken a tough stand after an attack on the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda in Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal. The Ministry summoned the Chief Secretary and the DGP and also ordered three senior IPS officers responsible for Mr. Nadda’s security to report for Central deputation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that the orders were a “blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954” and that West Bengal was “not going to cow down in front of expansionist and undemocratic force.”

None of the three West Bengal cadre IPS officers – Inspector General (South Bengal) Rajeev Mishra, Deputy Inspector General (Presidency Range) Praveen Kumar Tripathi, and Diamond Harbour Superintendent of Police Bholanath Pandey – had applied for Central deputation. However, the MHA is the cadre controlling authority of IPS officers.