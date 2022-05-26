West Bengal to introduce bill to make CM chancellor of State-run varsities

PTI May 26, 2022 17:01 IST

Kolkata: TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee greets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar after taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time consecutively, during her Swearing-in-Ceremony at Governor House in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI05_05_2021_000034A) | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

A bill will soon be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly to make the Chief Minister the chancellor of the State-run universities in place of the governor, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Thursday. He said that the State Cabinet gave its nod to the proposal during the day. Also Read West Bengal Governor in war of words with Vice-Chancellors over functioning of universities "Today, the State Cabinet gave its consent to the proposal to make the Chief Minister the chancellor of all State-run universities in place of the Governor. This proposal will soon be introduced as a bill in the Assembly," Basu said. The Governor is at present the chancellor of the state-run universities.



