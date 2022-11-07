West Bengal teacher recruitment scam | Enforcement Directorate grills former Minister Paresh Adhikary

The former Minister of State for Education is facing allegations of adopting illegal means to get his daughter Ankita appointed as a teacher in a State-run school in Cooch Behar district.

PTI Kolkata
November 07, 2022 17:40 IST

Representational image only.

Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 7 interrogated former West Bengal Minister Paresh Adhikary in connection with a teacher recruitment scam.

Mr. Adhikary, who had been earlier been grilled by the CBI in the same case, arrived at the CGO complex of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kolkata in the morning to face questioning, sources in the agency said.

SSC Recruitment Scam: Massive irregularities in West Bengal school recruitment

The Calcutta High Court had earlier this year dismissed Ankita from job and asked her to return the salary she had drawn as a teacher since 2018. In August, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a Cabinet reshuffle, had dropped Mr. Adhikary from her Ministry.

Both the CBI and the ED are currently investigating the multi-crore recruitment scam involving the West Bengal School Service Commission, on an Order of the Calcutta High Court.

