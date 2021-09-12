West Bengal Speaker pulls up CBI, ED

Kolkata

12 September 2021 01:30 IST

West Bengal Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay Saturday said he has asked the CBI and the ED to explain why no permission had been taken from the Speaker’s office before submitting chargesheets to the Members of the legislature in recent times.

He said the Speaker’s office was not kept in the loop and no permission was taken from it while initiating action against the elected representatives. Several legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress had been chargesheeted and even arrested.

