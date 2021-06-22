West Bengal sets up panel to manage third wave

Kolkata

22 June 2021 23:24 IST

While the number of new COVID-19 infections has dropped considerably in West Bengal , the State government on Tuesday set up an expert committee to supervise and monitor the evolving situation for effective management of the impending third wave.

“There is an immediate need to undertake all precautionary steps to prepare our health system ton handle any potential situation specially pertaining tog paediatric Covid cases,” a notification issued by the State Health Department said.

The panel comprises 10 doctors from prominent State-run hospitals, including the principal of B.C. Roy Children Hospital, and will work effectively in consultation with State’s Director Health Services and Director Medical Education.

“The matter has been discussed and deliberated upon in detail and it has been felt imperative to constitute an expert committee to supervise and monitor the evolving situation and suggest suitable interventions to tackle effective management of COVID-19 third wave,” the notification said.

The State has recorded 1,852 new infections in the past 24 hours and 47 deaths. The total deaths have reached 17,437 and the number of active cases infections have dropped to 22,508. The State tested 51,233 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and the case positivity rate remained at 3.61%.

Despite the universal free vaccination programme rolled out in other States, West Bengal is still focusing on super spreaders. On Monday, the State had administered vaccines to about three lakh persons.

Dr. Dipankar Samajpathi, Nodal Officer, Immunization , Central Government Health Service Doctors said, “We are at the same situation we were in beginning of this year in January and February, the cases have come down. We should use this opportunity to vaccinate as many people as possible. Also, people should not let down their guard,” he said.

Dr. Samajpathi, who is in charge of an immunisation centre at Biddhannagar in North 24 Parganas, said there is need for more awareness including educating people that masks made from clothes are not effective in preventing the infection.