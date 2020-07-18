Coronavirus | West Bengal sees 2,198 cases in a day

Kolkata

18 July 2020 22:41 IST

12 deaths recorded in Kolkata

The daily number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in West Bengal crossed the 2,000 mark on Saturday with a highest single day spike of 2,198 cases. The total number of infections in the State rose to 40,209 and the active cases increased to 15,594.

The State recorded 27 more deaths, taking the number to 1,076. Twelve deaths were recorded in Kolkata, followed by four in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts. The State has tested about 13,465 samples in the past 24 hours and the bed occupancy rate in the State has increased to 34.17%. The number of containment zones in the State has increased to 734. In Kolkata, the number of containment zones have increased from 24 to 32.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee urged the youth in the State to come forward and help the poor who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Banerjee, who is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said that every young person should take up responsibility for ten families. The Trinamool MP has started a campaign to bring together ‘Yuva Yodha’ (youth warriors) to volunteer to help people of the State.