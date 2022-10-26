West Bengal school jobs scam: Primary education board ex-chief remanded in judicial custody till Oct. 28

The court granted permission to the ED to interrogate Manik Bhattacharya in judicial custody

PTI Kolkata
October 26, 2022 09:37 IST

Manik Bhattacharya has been remanded in judicial custody till October 28 on a prayer by the Enforcement Directorate. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (in-charge) at Bankshall court here has rejected a bail petition of West Bengal Board of Primary Education's former president Manik Bhattacharya in a school jobs scam, and remanded him in judicial custody till October 28 on a prayer by the Enforcement Directorate.

The court granted permission to the ED to interrogate Mr. Bhattacharya in judicial custody.

The judge on Tuesday said that the order was passed considering the circumstances and gravity of the offences alleged, and that the investigation is in a preliminary stage.

Also Read | School recruitment scam, a major worry for Trinamool government

Another central agency, the CBI, had initially registered a case against Mr. Bhattacharya, who is also an MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress, in connection with alleged irregularities in appointment of primary teachers.

The former primary school board president, who was arrested by the ED on October 10, was in its custody on an order of the special court till Tuesday.

