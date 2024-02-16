ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal school jobs scam | Enforcement Directorate raids builder’s residences, office in Kolkata

February 16, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Kolkata

"Accompanied by the Central forces, ED teams raided an office and three flats of the businessman in Naktala, in the southern part of Kolkata," an official said.

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 16 began raids at the residences and office of a builder, who is considered close to former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment in primary schools in West Bengal,” an official said.

“Accompanied by the Central forces, ED teams raided an office and three flats of the businessman, one of which is just opposite the house of Mr. Chatterjee, in Naktala, in the southern part of Kolkata,” he said.

“The builder has played a significant role in the scam. It seems that the person has helped the arrested Minister in investing the money garnered from the scam in different projects,” the ED officer told PTI.

ALSO READ
West Bengal school recruitment scam: a massive fraud or a case of little ‘extra salt’?

Mr. Chatterjee was arrested by the Central agency in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in government-aided schools. The ED had earlier questioned the builder twice in connection with the alleged scam.

“Several documents and bank details seized from the possession of the person have proved that Chatterjee has taken his help to invest money gained from the primary school scam,” the official added.

