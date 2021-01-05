West Bengal to bring in resolution against farm laws

The issue of non implementation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi have been raised by BJP leadership in West Bengal a number of times in the past few months

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will bring a resolution in the State Assembly against the Centre’s new farm sector laws.

Ms Banerjee, who has led rallies against the laws in Kolkata said the resolution will be brought in the State Assembly “very soon”. The Chief Minister has also spoken to farmers protesting in Delhi on two occasions in the past few weeks.

A number of States ruled by the Opposition parties like Punjab, Rajasthan and Kerala have passed similar resolutions in their Assemblies.

“I do not want to indulge in politics in issues concerning the farmers. They (Centre) should discuss and settle the issues with farmers,” Ms. Banerjee said.

Ms. Banerjee defended State’s scheme for farmers welfare in West Bengal, the “Krishak Bandhu” programme, saying that while scheme of Centre is aimed at benefit of bigger farmers the scheme for the State is for smaller farmers also.

“I have written to the Centre to send us the money to the State and we are willing to deliver but they have been insisting on direct transfer…but they want to do it themselves and the intention being to bypass the State…that is their political intention,” Ms. Banerjee said.

Emphasizing that she has written to Centre again on Sunday, Ms. Banerjee said, “I called up the Prime Minister recently asking why don’t they trust the State government? All central schemes are implemented by the State govt and sudited by the CAG.”

During the day Ms Banerjee held a meeting on the celebration of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Chief Minister said that Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen and Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee will be guide to the celebrations. Ms Banerjee said that West Bengal Government will have a planning commission in honor of Netaj.