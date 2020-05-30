West Bengal releases ₹6,250 cr. for Amphan damage

Kolkata

30 May 2020 04:57 IST

Death toll in the cyclone increases to 96

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced the release of ₹6,250 crore for the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan. She said the number of deaths had increased from 86 to 98, based on the reports from the District Magistrates.

She said five lakh families would get ₹48,000 each for house-building. Of this sum, ₹20,000 would be credited to their accounts and ₹28,000 would be part of their wages for 100 days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Ms. Banerjee said ₹2,400 crore would be spent for house-building across the State. A sum of ₹300 crore was allotted, at the rate of ₹1,500 each for 20 lakh farmers. Another ₹200 crore was allocated for betel-leaf farmers. Of this sum, ₹50 crore would be one-time grant and ₹150 crore would be routed through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister said ₹2,900 crore was allocated for repairs to embankments, tube-wells and rural roads and electricity restoration.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the funds had been released.

Electricity supply was restored to 70 lakh of the 88 lakh customers of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.