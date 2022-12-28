West Bengal recruitment scam: Trinamool councillors, leader’s kin among those using unfair means for jobs

December 28, 2022 02:28 am | Updated 02:28 am IST - KOLKATA

The names of two councillors of the Trinamool Congress and a son of a panchayat pradhan have figured in the list of 952 candidates whose marks in the entrance examination were manipulated to get jobs as teachers, in State-run schools. On Tuesday, posters came up in the State Balurghat Municipality against Dipanita Deb Singh, a councillor of ward number 24 of the municipality. The posters accused the Trinamool councillor of getting a job as a biology teacher in a State-run school, using unfair means. Her name had figured on serial number 417 of the list of 952 candidates, whose OMR (optical mark reader) sheets were manipulated to get a job as a biology teacher in a State-run school.

The Calcutta High Court had last week, asked the West Bengal School Service Commission to publish the names of candidates whose OMR sheets were tampered with. Only a day ago the name of another councillor of the State’s ruling party had surfaced in the list of those whose OMR sheet was allegedly fudged.

The name of Kuheli Ghosh, the Trinamool Congress councillor representing ward number 18 of Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality in South 24 Parganas district, was also in the list of the 952 names. Ms. Ghosh is currently employed as a secondary teacher of history in a State-run school in South 24 Parganas district. Another teacher whose name has created a controversy is Nazimmullah, who is the son of Mohammad Isha Sardar, the elected functionary of a Trinamool Congress-run panchayat samity at Barasat, in North 24 Parganas district.

Embarrassment for Trinamool Congress

Interestingly, all the teachers whose names have figured in the list of 952 candidates, have gone missing from the schools since the list was made public. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to investigate the allegations of corruption in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff. The CBI found that the OMR sheets of the 952 candidates were fudged to give the candidates higher marks in the recruitment process.

The development has embarrassed the Trinamool Congress leadership as it comes at a time when it is already feeling the heat of the recruitment scam. Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and several officials of the State Education Department are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the scam.

Senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya who has been representing petitioners alleging corruption in the recruitment process before the High Court, said the developments indicate a “planned scam“ which could not have occurred with the knowledge of the higher-ups in the government including the Chief Minister. Mr. Bhattacharya who is also a Rajya Sabha MP representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that attempts will be made to foil the investigation and the only way is to continue raising our points before the High Court.

State BJP president Suknata Majumdar said that in the earlier regime the list of candidates who got jobs were out in public and in the Trinamool regime the list in public domain consisted of people who got jobs using unfair means.