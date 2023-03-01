West Bengal recruitment scam: CBI seizes ₹50 lakh and 1.5 kg gold

March 01, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KOLKATA

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday recovered ₹50 lakh and 1.5 kilogram gold in connection with the ongoing investigations in the recruitment scam, in the State-run and sponsored schools of West Bengal. The money was recovered from the premises purchased by the Advisor of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission Shanti Prasad Sinha.

“The said case was registered on the orders of Hon’ble High Court, Calcutta against then Minister-in-charge, Department of School Education, West Bengal Govt. & others on the allegations of illegal appointment of 11th & 12th Assistant Teacher. It was further alleged that the then Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission was part of the network which was involved in illegally accommodating undeserving candidates for appointment in SSC scam cases,” the CBI said in the press statement. The premises from where the CBI seized the cash, was allegedly purchased by Mr. Sinha, his wife and another person, the statement added.

Mr. Sinha was arrested in August 2022 for his alleged involvement in the scam and has been behind bars since then. More than ₹50 lakh cash and jewellery worth several crores of rupees was seized from the residence of an aide of former Minister Partha Chatterjee in July 2022. Along with Partha Chatterjee, several officials of the State government and the School Service Commission are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the scam.