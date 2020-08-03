West Bengal records another 49 deaths, fatalities increase to 1,678

Kolkata

03 August 2020 05:01 IST

BJP leaders, who met Amit Shah recently, go into home quarantine

With 49 deaths and 2,739 cases of COVID-19 infection, Bengal on Sunday recorded yet another highest single-day spike in terms of mortalities and infections.

The cases of the viral infection have reached 75,516. The active cases stand at 21,108 while the number of persons discharged from different facilities stands at 52,730. With 20 deaths in Kolkata, 14 in North 24 Parganas and seven in Howrah, the fatalities have increased to 1,678. During the past 24 hours, Kolkata recorded the highest number of 709 infections followed by North 24 Parganas with 586. The number of samples tested in the day also increased to 21,108.

Containment zones increase three times

The government has started a containment zone approach for the management of the pandemic.

In less than a month, the number of containment zones has increased three times. On July 9 the State government started with 434 containment zones which have increased to 1,264 on Sunday.

The State government is also observing a complete lockdown on certain days in a week — the next date is on August 5.

A number of BJP leaders, who had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have gone into home quarantine after he tested positive for the viral infection. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had met the Home Minister in July, said he has tested negative.

The Trinamool Congress MLA from Coochbehar, who had tested positive last month, returned to his constituency with a huge pomp and show. Several motorbikes followed the car of Udayan Guha and physical distancing was violated as people showered flower petals on his vehicle. Mr. Guha, who was earlier with the All India Forward Bloc, represents the Dinhata Assembly segment in Cocchbehar district.