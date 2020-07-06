West Bengal records 895 more cases, 21 deaths

Marking a fresh single-day high in the pandemic, West Bengal on Sunday recorded 895 new COVID-19 cases, and 21 deaths, taking total cases to 22,126 and the death toll to 757.
Eight deaths were recorded in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts each, while Howrah accounted for two, and one each in South 24 Parganas, Malda and Jalpaiguri districts.
North 24 Parganas has emerged as a new hotspot with 214 new cases. Experts said the case load is rising even though the number of tests conducted in the State remained steady at 11,000 per day. Samples tested per million stands at 6,012.
Meanwhile, the State health department issued a fresh advisory for all hospitals in the State on Sunday urging that “indiscriminate use of antibiotics, particularly of higher generation, on admission, should be stopped”.
The advisory also suggested that “super-speciality teams should be available, especially nephrology and pulmonology for appropriate advice in relevant cases”.
