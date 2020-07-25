West Bengal records 35 COVID-19 deaths in a day

Kolkata:

25 July 2020 03:54 IST

State braces for another lockdown on Saturday

West Bengal on Friday recorded 35 deaths in the past 24 hours as it braces for another shutdown on Saturday. The State recorded 2,216 cases of new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 53,973. The active cases in the State remained at 19,154. The number of samples tested have increased to 15,485. Of the 35 deaths, 16 persons died in Kolkata, six in North 24 Parganas district, three each in Howrah and South 24 Parganas districts. The highest number of 699 new infections were recorded, while 567 infections were recorded from North 24 Parganas. During the day, 1,873 persons were discharged from different health facilities.

The State will go for another complete lockdown on Saturday. No flights will operate from Kolkata airport and fair price ration shops will remain closed on Saturday.

The State government has announced two days of lockdown in a week and had observed a near total lockdown on Thursday (July 23).

A video posted by Communist Party of India ( Marxist) State secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra on social media created a controversy. In the video of a COVID-19 treatment facility in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, patients have alleged that there are no facilities at the centre. Trinamool Congress leader Gautam Deb denied the allegations and said that he had spoken to the District Magistrate in this regard.