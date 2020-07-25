West Bengal records 35 COVID-19 deaths in a day

West Bengal on Friday recorded 35 deaths in the past 24 hours as it braces for another shutdown on Saturday. The State recorded 2,216 cases of new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 53,973. The active cases in the State remained at 19,154. The number of samples tested have increased to 15,485. Of the 35 deaths, 16 persons died in Kolkata, six in North 24 Parganas district, three each in Howrah and South 24 Parganas districts. The highest number of 699 new infections were recorded, while 567 infections were recorded from North 24 Parganas. During the day, 1,873 persons were discharged from different health facilities.
The State will go for another complete lockdown on Saturday. No flights will operate from Kolkata airport and fair price ration shops will remain closed on Saturday.
The State government has announced two days of lockdown in a week and had observed a near total lockdown on Thursday (July 23).
A video posted by Communist Party of India ( Marxist) State secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra on social media created a controversy. In the video of a COVID-19 treatment facility in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, patients have alleged that there are no facilities at the centre. Trinamool Congress leader Gautam Deb denied the allegations and said that he had spoken to the District Magistrate in this regard.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath