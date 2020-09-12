West Bengal records 3,157 cases, 57 deaths

West Bengal on Friday recorded 3,157 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,96,332. The State recorded 57 deaths due to the contagious viral infection in the past 24 hours taking the number of deaths to 3,828. The recovery rate in the State improved to 86.10%
Of the 57 deaths recorded in the State, 16 persons died in Kolkata taking fatalities in the city to 1,449. North 24 Parganas district recorded eight deaths taking the total deaths in the district to 860.
Meanwhile, the State observed a complete lockdown on Friday, the second this month. The lockdown on September 12, Saturday announced earlier has been lifted. During the day there was a near total lockdown in different parts of the State and people remained indoors. Till 6 p.m. the Kolkata Police prosecuted 594 persons for violating lockdown guidelines and another 342 for not wearing masks.
Nursing home fined
A private nursing home in Kolkata was fined ₹5 lakh by West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC). The Midland Nursing Home in Belghoria has been asked to deposit ₹5 lakh till the commission disposes of a case of medical negligence.
The WBCERC is investigating a complaint filed by the family of Subhrajit Chatterjee (18) who died in July due to severe respiratory distress after being refused treatment. According to Chatterjee’s parents, he was left unattended after a handwritten note was given to them saying he was COVID-19 positive.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath