West Bengal records 3,157 cases, 57 deaths

Tally in State inching towards two lakh

West Bengal on Friday recorded 3,157 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,96,332. The State recorded 57 deaths due to the contagious viral infection in the past 24 hours taking the number of deaths to 3,828. The recovery rate in the State improved to 86.10%

Of the 57 deaths recorded in the State, 16 persons died in Kolkata taking fatalities in the city to 1,449. North 24 Parganas district recorded eight deaths taking the total deaths in the district to 860.

Meanwhile, the State observed a complete lockdown on Friday, the second this month. The lockdown on September 12, Saturday announced earlier has been lifted. During the day there was a near total lockdown in different parts of the State and people remained indoors. Till 6 p.m. the Kolkata Police prosecuted 594 persons for violating lockdown guidelines and another 342 for not wearing masks.

Nursing home fined

A private nursing home in Kolkata was fined ₹5 lakh by West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC). The Midland Nursing Home in Belghoria has been asked to deposit ₹5 lakh till the commission disposes of a case of medical negligence.

The WBCERC is investigating a complaint filed by the family of Subhrajit Chatterjee (18) who died in July due to severe respiratory distress after being refused treatment. According to Chatterjee’s parents, he was left unattended after a handwritten note was given to them saying he was COVID-19 positive.