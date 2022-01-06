West Bengal records 14,000 new cases

KOLKATA

06 January 2022 02:25 IST

West Bengal registered a record 14,022 new infections on Wednesday. Case positivity rate increased to 23.17%.

Seventeen persons died of the infection in the past 24 hours. The number of new infections in Kolkata was 6,170 and five people lost their lives in the city. Bed occupancy in COVID-19 cases in the State stands at 3.25%.

The State had recorded 9,073 cases on Tuesday and the positivity rate was 18.96%

