West Bengal Police arrest another TMC leader in Sandeshkhali; lodge FIR against Shajahan

Angry villagers had attacked Ajit Maiti a couple of days back for his alleged ties with Shajahan and his group, accused of land grabbing and sexual assault on local women.

February 26, 2024 10:45 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
RAF personnel stop women who protest demanding the arrest of TMC leader Ajit Maiti and others, at Bhanga Katpol area of Bermajur, Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on February 25. | Photo Credit: ANI

“The West Bengal Police arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ajit Maiti from the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on the charges of land grabbing from villagers,” an officer said on February 26.

“Maiti, considered a close aide of absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was detained on February 25 [evening] from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for more than four hours after being chased by villagers,” he said.

Sandeshkhali violence: Fire and smoke in a West Bengal village

"We have arrested him after getting complaints from villagers regarding land grabbing. We will produce him in the court later in the day," the police officer told PTI.

“After getting more than 70 complaints, the police lodged an FIR against Shajahan Shiekh,” he said. “Most of the complainants claimed that Shajahan was actively involved in the forcible acquisition of their land and torturing of local women,” the police officer said.

Angry villagers had attacked Maiti a couple of days back for his alleged ties with Shajahan and his group, accused of land grabbing and sexual assault on local women.

The police action comes after a TMC delegation visited the restive Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day on Sunday and heard the grievances of villagers who have been protesting against alleged atrocities by local leaders of the ruling party.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area — situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata — has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Shahjahan, who is absconding, and his supporters.

