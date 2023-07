West Bengal panchayat polls: Counting begins amid tight security

July 11, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - Kolkata

The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in West Bengal began on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 morning amid tight security, officials said.

There are around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts.

Also Read | West Bengal panchayat poll violence | Darkest hour just before dawn say Governor Ananda Bose

"The counting, which began at 8 a.m., is likely to continue for the next two days. It will take time for the ballots to be counted and the results to be compiled. We are hopeful that a trend will be available by the end of the day," an SEC official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the counting venues will be manned by armed state police personnel and central forces, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC being imposed outside the venue to avoid any untoward incidents.

There are a total of 767 strongrooms across 22 districts.

Violence had rocked West Bengal's rural polls on Saturday, leaving 15 people dead while ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers torched, and bombs thrown at rivals in several places.

Of those killed, 11 were affiliated with the TMC. The total death toll in the State since the poll process began on June 8, when the dates were announced, has crossed 30.

A voter turnout of 80.71% was recorded on July 8 whereas a vote percentage of 69.85 was recorded till 5 p.m. in 696 booths across West Bengal, where repolling was held on Monday.

Also Read | Alarm bells: on the violence in the West Bengal panchayat elections

The decision for repolling was taken after reviewing reports of violence and tampering with ballot boxes and ballot papers on Saturday.

A total of 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats of the panchayat system.

Saturday's violence was in keeping with the state's history of violent rural elections, including the 2003 panchayat polls, which gained notoriety for its cumulative death toll of 76 during the poll process, with nearly 40 killed on the day of polling.

Also Read | West Bengal panchayat polls | Political blame game over violence

This year, with more than 30 killed since polls were announced earlier last month, the toll remained almost equal to that of the previous panchayat elections in 2018.

However, this time, the Opposition had fielded candidates in more than 90 per cent of seats, unlike in 2018 rural polls, when the ruling TMC had won 34 per cent of the seats uncontested.

In the 2018 rural polls, the ruling TMC had emerged victorious in 90 per cent of the panchayat seats and in all the 22 zilla parishads. The elections were marred by widespread violence, with the opposition alleging they were prevented from filing nominations in several seats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.