West Bengal panchayat elections: repolling begins in 696 booths across 19 districts

July 10, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - Kolkata

Repolling on 696 polling booths in West Bengal panchayat polls started on Monday morning after polling was suspended on July 8 due to violence and snatching of ballot papers and ballot boxes.

Repolling is being held on 175 polling booths in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, which has emerged as the epicentre of violence, followed by 110 polling booths in the adjoining Malda district.

Of the 22 districts in the State repolling is also being held in 18 districts of the State including Cooch Behar, Nadia and Purba M.edinipur.

The West Bengal State Election Commission has deployed four personnel of Central forces at each of the polling booths as people queued up outside the polling booths where violence had occurred 48 hours ago on July 8.

There were reports of violence at Dinhata in Coochh Behar district where the house of a Congress candidate was attacked on Sunday night. Allegations of tampering with ballot boxes were raised by supporters of the Opposition party at Howrah and Murshidabad.

West Bengal panchayat elections on July 8 witnessed large-scale violence and 18 persons lost their lives. So far, 36 persons have lost their lives since the notification for panchayat polls was issued on June 8. Elections on about 61,000 polling booths were held on July 8 amidst allegations of Opposition parties that the entire elections has turned into farce because of violence and electoral malpractices.

Meanwhile, a Trinamool Congress MLA from Debra Humayun Kabir said that he was pained at the widespread violence during rural polls. Mr. Kabir, a former IPS officer, said that the violence was a matter of shame for citizens of the State.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is on a visit to Delhi and is likely to submit a report to a report to Ministry of Home Affairs on the violence during rural polls. Counting of votes for the panchayat elections will be held on Tuesday.

