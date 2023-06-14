West Bengal on the boil as filing of papers continues for panchayat polls

June 14, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Kolkata

Violence and chaos was witnessed in certain parts of West Bengal on Wednesday (June 14) during the filing of nomination papers for panchayat polls.

Bhangar in South 24 Parganas which has witnessed violence since the start of nomination process on June 9, remained on the boil on the fifth day of filing of nomination papers. Supporters of the Trinamool Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) were seen on the roads with sticks and batons as the police had a tough time in maintaining law and order. Crude bombs were hurled in the area.

Also Read | West Bengal rural polls | No violence will be tolerated, says Governor Bose

ISF leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique went to the State’s Secretariat to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but he could not do so. Mr. Siddique said that he wanted to inform the Chief Minister about what was happening in Bhangar and how ISF supporters were prevented from filing nominations.

Trinamool factions clash

The situation went out of control in Canning in South 24 Parganas and the police had to resort to baton charge to disperse the crowd. Clashes were reported between two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Bombs were hurled and a Trinamool supporter sustained bullet injuries.

Also Read | Field Central forces for Bengal panchayat polls: Calcutta High Court

At Nandigram, a Trinamool Congress office was locked by party workers who were upset with a candidate from another faction getting a seat in the three-tier panchayat polls. Violence was also reported at Amodpur in Birbhum district over the filing of nominations.

Elections to about 63,239 seats at gram panchayat level, 9,730 seats at panchayat samities and 928 zilla parishad seats are scheduled on July 8.

During the day, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari held protests outside the office of West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) office in Kolkata. The BJP leadership brought party candidates from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas alleging that they could not submit nomination papers. “In over 50 blocks of the State, the Trinamool Congress is trying to loot the votes,” Mr. Adhikari said throwing a challenge at Ms. Banerjee and saying that he would not allow the election process to be vitiated. The BJP leader who demonstrated outside the WBSEC office also alleged the Commission’s newly appointed chairperson Rajiva Sinha was biased towards the ruling establishment.

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday directed the WBSEC to deploy Central forces for the polls. Violence outside the office of Block Development Officers has continued despite the Commission issuing prohibitory orders within hundred metres of the offices.

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that claims that Opposition had not been able to file nomination papers was false as they had filed more nominations than the Trinamool. Thursday is the last date for filing of nominations.

