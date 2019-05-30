West Bengal govt. to go on a statue spree

College Street and its adjoining areas in north Kolkata, which witnessed violence during BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow during the height of the Lok Sabha poll campaign, will see many more busts and statues.

Along with the installation of a statue of Rabindranath Tagore at the entrance of Presidency University, one of Sir Asutosh Mookerjee inside the Centenary Hall of Calcutta University will be shifted to a place where it gets more viewers.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said artists were being selected for replacing the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, which was vandalised during the BJP president’s roadshow on May 14. A new statue of Bengal’s renaissance icon will be installed at Vidyasagar College where the violence had erupted. The college will also have a Vidyasagar museum.

Mr. Chatterjee said there were plans of installing statues of Raja Ram Mohan Roy and poet Kazi Nazrul Islam in the College Street area.