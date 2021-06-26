West Bengal government sets up committee to probe fake vaccination

An expert committee has been asked to probe into the fake vaccination camps.

Health camps organised for those who were given fake jabs

West Bengal government on Saturday set up an expert committee to examine the effect of fake vaccination administered to the people and take corrective action. Hundreds have been administered fake vaccines at camps set up by Debanjab Deb, who posed as an IAS officer and an official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The four-member committee has been tasked with submitting a detailed report immediately. During the day, the West Bengal health department organised health camps for people who had been administered fake vaccines. Doctors said there were no serious reactions to the fake vaccines. Primary investigation has revealed that people were administered antibiotic Amikacin instead of vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has arrested three more persons in connection with the scam. They have been identified as Sushanta Das, Rabin Sikdar and Santanu Manna, and, according to police, they aided Debanjan Deb in opening bank accounts.

Former Kolkata Mayor and Chairman of Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim said that anyone, including officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, found to be involved in the scam will not be spared. Mr. Hakim wondered how the banks could allow the fraudsters to open and operate a bank account in the name of KMC.

A special investigation team has been set up to investigate the scam and officers from Kolkata Police’s Detective Department were charged with leading the investigation.

Several people, including businessmen, have lodged complaint against Debanjan Deb, son of a retired bureaucrat, who had for months pretended to be joint commissioner of KMC. The Kolkata Police have also questioned businessmen who provided holograms of KMC to him.

In the past 24 hours, another case against the accused was registered by a contractor who alleged that he was cheated of ₹90 lakh. A pharma company also alleged that Mr. Deb duped them.

The fake vaccination racket was busted after Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty raised an alarm after she did not receive any message or certificate after getting vaccinated at one such camp in Kasba area of the city, a few days ago. Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan demanding that a probe by a central agency should be conducted in the fake vaccine scam.