ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal govt. can appeal against stay on proceedings against BJP MLAs: HC

December 14, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

A view of the Calcutta High Court | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, granted leave to the West Bengal government to file an appeal against a Single Bench order staying proceedings on an FIR against several BJP MLAs over a complaint alleging they disrespected the national anthem.

Notices were sent by the Kolkata police to five BJP MLAs over a complaint alleging that they disrespected the national anthem when it was being sung on the West Bengal Assembly premises by ruling TMC legislators last month. BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh and others moved the High Court praying for quashing of the FIR lodged against the saffron party legislators

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US