GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Bengal govt. can appeal against stay on proceedings against BJP MLAs: HC

December 14, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
A view of the Calcutta High Court

A view of the Calcutta High Court | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, granted leave to the West Bengal government to file an appeal against a Single Bench order staying proceedings on an FIR against several BJP MLAs over a complaint alleging they disrespected the national anthem.

Notices were sent by the Kolkata police to five BJP MLAs over a complaint alleging that they disrespected the national anthem when it was being sung on the West Bengal Assembly premises by ruling TMC legislators last month. BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh and others moved the High Court praying for quashing of the FIR lodged against the saffron party legislators

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / West Bengal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.