West Bengal Governor visits violence-hit Bhangore

June 16, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose Friday visited Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district, which witnessed sporadic violence between supporters of rival political groups over nomination filing for the state panchayat elections.

The governor on Thursday said in a statement that victory in elections should depend on the count of votes, not the count of dead bodies.

Mr. Bose visited Bijoyganj market at Bhangore, which was the centre point of violence and spoke to the people and district police and administration officials.

At least three persons were shot dead and several others injured in violence in the state on the last day of nomination filing on Thursday, with most of the strife having been reported from Bhangore, some 25 km to the southeast of Kolkata, where two persons were killed.

The other person was killed at Chopra in North Dinajpur district in connection with the nomination filing-related violence.

