West Bengal Governor tweets rape, kidnapping figures

Data misleading, says State home department

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday tweeted the figures of rapes and kidnapping in the State reported in the month of August 2020 triggering a vehement denial by the State’s home department.

“Rapes-223 and Kidnappings-639 @MamataOfficial in August 2020 as per official reports indicate worrisome state of crime against women - a cause of concern. Time to douse fire under feet and put law and order in place @WBPolice @KolkataPolice, before attending flames elsewhere,” Mr. Dhankhar tweeted along with screen shots of a district-wise breakup of crimes in the month of August.

The tweet triggered strong reactions from the home department which took to social media to call the allegations baseless and assert that the figures were not based on official data.

“Rajbhavan dissemination of WB “statistics” on rape and kidnapping is not based on any official report, data, or information. Allegations are baseless, ill-founded, and misguiding: totally incongruous with authentic facts and figures,” the official handle of the home department said from its official Twitter handle.

The Governor responded by calling the tweet a “terrible misrepresentation” and added that all figures are after “due diligence”.

“Stunned@MamataOfficial terrible misrepresentation. Must apologetically withdraw and make amends. Statistics of Rapes-223 and Kidnappings-639 in August 2020 emanate from authentic reports officially sent to me from each of Divisions. All figures after due diligence.” Mr. Dhankhar said.

He also warned that those “responsible for such outrageously incorrect assertions to run down a constitutional office will not be without consequences”. “Such a stance in public interest cannot be countenanced. Action will surely ensue. Hope they are as quick with truth as with falsehood and make amends,” he added.