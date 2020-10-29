West Bengal Governor to meet Amit Shah

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. The Governor took to social media to announce his visit to Delhi and the meeting.
“West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar would be on an official visit to Delhi from Oct 28-30. Governor Dhankhar leaves for Delhi on evening of Oct 28 and returns to Kolkata on Oct 30. His engagements include calling on the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on Oct 29,” Mr. Dhankhar tweeted. The Governor had met the Home Minister in July this year and said that the “governance in the State was on a cliff’s edge”. Mr. Dhankhar is likely to visit Darjeeling hills in north Bengal in November and spend a few weeks. The Darjeeling hills is expected to witness heightened political activity in the coming months after Gorkha Janmukti Morcha founder Bimal Gurung made a public appearance after three years and announced support to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
BJP president to visit in November
Meanwhile, State unit BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that BJP president J.P. Nadda would visit West Bengal on November 6 to preside over organisational meetings of Bardhaman and Medinipur regions of south Bengal. Mr. Nadda had visited north Bengal on October 19 and met party workers from the region.
