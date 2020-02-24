West Bengal Governor seeks update on civic polls

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought an update from the State Election Commission on the upcoming civic polls.
“Will seek an update as regards upcoming municipal elections from State Election Commissioner Saurabh Kumar Das on Feb 27,” he said on Twitter. Mr. Dhankhar said the Commission was a constitutional body “for superintendence, direction and control of municipal elections under Article 243K of the Constitution”.
Several key civic bodies including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation are likely to go to the polls in the next few months. The summons to the commissioner before the formal announcement of the polls is made assumes a lot of significance. There have been run-ins between the government and the State Election Commission on the conduct of the civic polls, particularly on the need for the deployment of the Central armed police forces.
