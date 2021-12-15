West Bengal Governor seeks notification on Pegasus probe by December 16

The Governor of West Bengal called upon Chief Secretary Dwivedi to make the notification vide which the State government constituted a 2-member commission of inquiry available to him.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 15 expressed dismay as Chief Secretary H. K. Dwivedi “did not acknowledge” his letter that sought details of the Committee formed by the State government to probe the alleged phone tapping using Pegasus software, stating that it was indicative of a “grave governance situation”.

Mr. Dhankhar called upon Mr. Dwivedi to make the notification vide which the State government constituted a two-member commission of inquiry available to him by Thursday evening.

“It is unfortunate and a matter of serious concern that there has been not even an acknowledgement of the same much less a response. This is indicative of a grave governance situation that is ex facie not in accord with the ‘constitutional norms’ and ‘rule of law’,” the Governor wrote in a letter to the Chief Secretary, a copy of which he shared on Twitter.

Mr. Dhankhar said he had reminded Mr. Dwivedi of it when he called on him on December 11.

“A final opportunity is afforded to the Chief Secretary to make available the notification and all connected proceedings in this behalf resulting in issuance of the notification, latest by tomorrow by 5 p.m.,” he added.

The State government constituted the commission of inquiry comprising former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B. Lokur and former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya.

Mr. Dhankhar said he had earlier asked for a copy of the notification to be made available to him by December 10.

Deposition of persons claiming to be directly affected in the alleged phone tapping using Pegasus software was scheduled to commence from December 13 before the Justice Lokur and Justice Bhattacharya Commission of Inquiry, which was constituted in July.

