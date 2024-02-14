West Bengal Governor seeks arrest of Trinamool leaders accused of ‘assaulting women’

February 14, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Wednesday called for the arrest of Trinamool Congress leaders from Sandeshkhali, in West Bengal who are accused of violence against women and destruction of property.

Locals have accused Trinamool leaders of atrocities. The Governor has also suggested a judicial inquiry into the matter as well as providing of ex-gratia to the victims.

Arrest gang leaders

“Arrest the gang leaders and his henchmen immediately. Constitute a Special Task Force / SIT to investigate the alleged nexus of criminal elements and to determine the depth and extent of the committed crimes and bring all the culprits before law,” a report by the Governor said.

Mr. Bose visited Sandeshkhali on Monday and met locals who shared several allegations with him. The area has been on the boil after locals particularly women hit the streets alleging atrocities by a Trinamool Congress leader. They also accuse him of setting their property on fire.

“I have taken stock of the matter through direct interaction with the victims and by making extensive field visits to Sandeshkhali island. In my considered opinion, the situation there is highly reprehensible,” the note by the Governor said.

He also pointed out that there is a “precarious situation where people are confused as to ‘who are the offenders and who are the protectors”. Sandeshkhali, about 100 km from Kolkata falls under Sunderbans and is part of the North 24 Parganas district.

The island made the headlines on January 5, when a team of Enforcement Directorate officials were attacked by a mob. The ED was to raid the home of local Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with the PDS scam. However, in February locals including women alleged that Mr. Shahjahan and his aides were involved in violence against locals.

Ghastly assault

“The ghastly, shocking and shattering assault on the modesty, dignity and honour of women by a small gang who display symptoms of anti-social personality disorder does not bring credit to anyone down the line in a democratic regime,” the report by the Governor said.

Mr. Bose said that the allegations which he received from the locals include torture and sexual harassment of women when their menfolk were away, police working hand in glove with rowdy elements and grabbing land forcibly for prawn cultivation.

The Governor has also suggested that strict action be taken against erring enforcement officials particularly police. “As a means of regaining public confidence, consider the option of cleansing the police stations in the jurisdiction by transferring all the errant police officers,” the report by the Governor said.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has claimed that the BJP leadership was lying on the issue of Sandeshkhali.

“Sandeshkhali has become the epicentre of BJP’s conspiracy and misinformation campaign. The BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia wanted to know Jungle Raaj kaisa hota hai (How is jungle raaj). We would like to remind him that the highest number of rape cases are reported from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Haryana…Jungle Raaj Double Engine States Jaisa Hota Hai (Jungle Raaj is like the Double Engine states)“, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said those responsible for the violence had been arrested.

