West Bengal Governor relieves principal secretary of her duties

February 13, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - Kolkata

A new team is being formed to look after Governor C.V. Ananda Bose’s office, an official said

PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose relieved his principal secretary Nandini Chakravorty of her duties as a new team is being constituted, an official at Raj Bhavan said.

Ms. Chakravorty was appointed as the principal secretary to Governor La. Ganesan on August 18, 2022. She continued holding the post as Mr. Bose took oath, replacing Mr. Ganesan, on November 23 last year.

"Yes, Nandini Chakravorty has been relieved of her duties. The decision was taken on Sunday," the official told PTI.

"Bose, being the constitutional head of the State, wants Raj Bhavan to function his own way. A new team is being formed to look after his office. The team will soon start working," the official said.

Notably, former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had several run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government over multiple issues, had also formed a team of his choice to run the day-to-day business at Raj Bhavan.

Before being appointed as the principal secretary to the governor, Ms. Chakravorty was looking after the state's Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources Department.

Mr. Bose, in his first statement issued since his appointment in the State, had said on Saturday that his motto will be to uphold the Constitution of India and promote the welfare of the people of Bengal.

