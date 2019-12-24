West Bengal Governor prevented from presiding over Jadavpur University convocation

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was on Tuesday forced to leave Jadavpur University campus without presiding over the convocation of the State-run university. Mr. Dhankar, who arrived at the university, was prevented from reaching the venue by members of the staff association of the university. The staff association union is backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Holding black flags and posters against Mr Dhankar, the protesters remained defiant even as university officials urged them to make way for the Governor, who is also Chancellor of the University. Representatives of the employees union said that the Governor, who is supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) had no business inside the university campus and he should return to the Raj Bhavan. After waiting for almost 90 minutes, the Governor left for Raj Bhavan.

The convocation started in absence of the Chancellor. While the students wore badges against the CAA the National Register of Citizens they did not block the Governor’s convoy. Some students said that they would not have accepted degrees had the Governor presided over the function.

‘Protests engineered’

“State government has brought situation to this level that education system has become totally politicised,” Mr. Dhankar said. The Governor accused Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das of not acting to diffuse the situation. “The Vice-Chancellor said, Sir I am helpless. If you are helpless then give it up,” the Governor said. Stating that the “ protests have been engineered”, Mr. Dhankar said that those whose job was to control the situation had “set the house on fire”.

On Monday, the Governor’s presence at the university had triggered protests by a section of students who asked him about his opinion on the CAA and the attack on protesting students in different parts of the country.