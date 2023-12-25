West Bengal Governor may move High Court against Jadavpur University convocation

December 25, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Kolkata:

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is likely to approach the Calcutta High Court against the ‘unauthorised convocation’ at Jadavpur University on December 24.

The convocation was held despite the Governor sacking Vice-Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau and the Pro Vice-Chancellor assuming the role of the V-C on his own.

“It is reliably learnt that Chancellor of State aided universities in West Bengal, Dr. C V Ananda Bose, has received legal advice to move a writ of quo warranto in the Calcutta High Court against the unauthorised convocation in Jadavpur University, flouting the law of the land and judgments of the Supreme Court,” a Raj Bhawan source told The Hindu.

According to the legal experts consulted by the Raj Bhawan, the writ of quo warranto will lie against the Pro Vice-Chancellor. Dr. Bose had on December 23 issued orders for removal of the officiating Vice-Chancellor but the West Bengal Education Department stepped in and asked the interim V-C to maintain status quo and conduct the convocation as per schedule.

‘No role for govt.’

Raj Bhawan sources also pointed out that as per law and judgments of the Supreme Court, the government has no role in the universities, including holding of convocation. “In the present case, the government sanctioned holding of the convocation overriding the authority of the Chancellor,” the officials said.

After the convocation on Sunday, the acting Vice-Chancellor had told media persons that he had acted on the recommendations of the university court. However, Raj Bhawan authorities insist that the Chancellor is the competent authority to preside over the court. Raj Bhawan officials questioned the validity of the court meeting on the ground that the Chancellor was not present and the Vice-Chancellor had no authority as he was removed by the Raj Bhawan.

Prof. Sau was appointed by Governor Bose in August 2023 when a student died allegedly after falling from the university’s hostel building after being severely ragged by his seniors.

“The authorisation given to Prof. Buddhadeb Sau, as per order no. CU/WB/22/23 dated August 17, 2023, to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the office of Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University until further orders are withdrawn. This order will take immediate effect,” the Governor’s order on Saturday removing Prof. Sau had said. Despite his removal, Prof. Sau continues to officiate as Vice-Chancellor.

According to Raj Bhawan officials, they are receiving several petitions from students and guardians asking about the validity of the degree received at the convocation .“The Chancellor has constituted an empowered committee to suggest an appropriate way out so that the interests of the students are protected,” a Raj Bhawan official said.

