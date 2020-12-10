West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses concern over attack on J.P. Nadda’s convoy

Expressing concern over the attack on BJP president J.P. Nadda’s convoy, when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour for a public meeting on Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the State administration of failing to act despite his warnings.
In a tweet, the Governor wrote that he had alerted the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of the possibility of the collapse of law and order during the BJP meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district. The Chief Secretary had informed him that the DGP has been alerted and sensitised accordingly, Mr. Dhankhar wrote on the micro-blogging site.
“Events indicate total abdication of lawful authority,” Mr. Dhankhar wrote in a series of tweets on the attack.
“As constitutional head I share my shame with you as it is on account of your acts of omission and commission,” the Governor wrote. Mr. Nadda’s convoy came under attack when he was on the way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers, resulting in injury to several leaders including saffron party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party sources and eyewitnesses said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath