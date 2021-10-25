Other States

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been diagnosed with malaria and admitted to old private ward at the main AIIMS. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 25 October 2021 19:07 IST
Updated: 25 October 2021 19:12 IST

He has been diagnosed with malaria

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, sources said.

He has been diagnosed with malaria and admitted to old private ward at the main AIIMS.

"The governor was admitted at 3 pm. He has been admitted under the supervision of Dr. Neeraj Nischal, additional professor in the Department of Medicine," a source said.

