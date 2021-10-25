Other StatesNew Delhi 25 October 2021 19:07 IST
Comments
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS
Updated: 25 October 2021 19:12 IST
He has been diagnosed with malaria
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, sources said.
He has been diagnosed with malaria and admitted to old private ward at the main AIIMS.
"The governor was admitted at 3 pm. He has been admitted under the supervision of Dr. Neeraj Nischal, additional professor in the Department of Medicine," a source said.
More In Other States
Read more...