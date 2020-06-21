West Bengal government issues show-cause notices to 5 BDOs

The West Bengal government has issued show-cause notices to five Block Development Officers (BDOs) in four districts for alleged irregularity in distribution of Cyclone Amphan relief materials and funds, a senior official said on Sunday.

Action will also be taken against public representatives in the panchayats if they are found involved in alleged misappropriation of funds, mostly meant for people to rebuild damaged houses as well for farmers whose agricultural fields were damaged in the cyclone, the official said.

“Strict action” will be taken against five BDOs posted in districts of South 24 Paraganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah if their replies are found “unsatisfactory”, he said.

“There are several complaints alleging that people who have been genuinely affected by the cyclone did not get the benefits announced by the State government... There are also cases where people who are close to the public representatives in the panchayats or related to them have got funds for house rebuilding though their houses were not damaged nor had they any agricultural lands,” the officer said.