West Bengal government issues show-cause notices to 5 BDOs

The West Bengal government has issued show-cause notices to five Block Development Officers (BDOs) in four districts for alleged irregularity in distribution of Cyclone Amphan relief materials and funds, a senior official said on Sunday.
Action will also be taken against public representatives in the panchayats if they are found involved in alleged misappropriation of funds, mostly meant for people to rebuild damaged houses as well for farmers whose agricultural fields were damaged in the cyclone, the official said.
“Strict action” will be taken against five BDOs posted in districts of South 24 Paraganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah if their replies are found “unsatisfactory”, he said.
“There are several complaints alleging that people who have been genuinely affected by the cyclone did not get the benefits announced by the State government... There are also cases where people who are close to the public representatives in the panchayats or related to them have got funds for house rebuilding though their houses were not damaged nor had they any agricultural lands,” the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath