West Bengal Forest Department’s campaign against ritualistic hunting pays off

Sustained efforts to build awareness has led to a drop in ritualistic hunting by 95%

A sustained campaign launched by West Bengal Forest Department to prevent ritualistic hunting has paid off with almost no cases of ritualistic hunting recorded in the State’s Jangalmahal region this season. S. Kulandaivel, Chief Conservator of Forests, West Bengal, told The Hindu that ritualistic hunting is observed in the month of May, particularly during month’s full moon ( purnima) and new-moon ( amavasya).

“We have been able to reduce the [ritualistic] hunting by 95%. We started the campaign in November 2021. Along with the Forest Department, local people are involved in the campaign,” Mr. Kulandaivel said.

Locals residing in forested patches of the State call the ritualistic hunting practice “ sikhar utsav”. On May 16, thousands of people had gathered in Ajodhya Hills in Purulia district to participate in ritualistic hunting of wild animals but Forest Department personnel persuaded people and prevented any hunting.

According to the Forest Department, along with awareness campaigns in public places, there were bicycle patrols from Hijli in Kharagpur to Arabari in Paschim Medinipur district in the month of March, and from Lodhasuli to Banspahari in Jhargram district in the month of April. Along with the bicycle campaign, there was a campaign at railway stations in Medinipur, organised with the help of the local administration. An attempt was made by the Forest Department to send back hunting teams from the station itself. In some instances, teams of hunters were intercepted before they had even boarded a train. The Forest Department also involved school children at some railway stations like Durgachak and Haldia in the State.

The hunting is mostly prevalent in the last week of May, particularly during the festival of Phalaharini Kali Puja. Hunting parties target wild boars, rabbits, monitor lizards, mongoose, civet cats, fishing cats, various species of birds, and even bats. Traditional hunting often poses threats to the species. The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 outlaws hunting or harvesting of these species across the whole of India. Violations are punishable with imprisonment and penalties ranging from three to seven years, and a fine of ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 depending on the nature of the offence. A section of Forest Department officials believe that booking the tribal population under laws or arresting them will not lead to an attitudinal change among people, which can only be brought through awareness.

The State Forest Department has been undertaking awareness drives to reduce ritualistic hunting during the sikhar utsav over the past few years. The Calcutta High Court has intervened and issued guidelines to prevent the killing of wild animals. The court directed wildlife authorities to work in collaboration with the district administration and the police to ensure that hunting festivals are not held.